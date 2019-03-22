Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Carol Lozier Lcsw Pllc7906 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 327-9233
Dr. Stewart sincerely cares about his patients and will spend as much time with you as you need. I've seen him for almost 10 years now and truly don't know where I would be in life without him. I highly recommend his practice!
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1750423034
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
