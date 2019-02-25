Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Cardiac Institute of Central California30 E River Park Pl W Ste 260, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-3740
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
HELLO MY NAME IS ALBERT PEREZ AND IN OCTOBER OF 2016 I HAD A HEART ATTACK,ALONG WITH SOME LUNG PROBLEMS THAT DR STEWART WORKED AND REPAIRED.HE IS A WONDERFUL DOCTOR AND SHOULD HAVE A LOT MORE STARS ADDED TO HIS NAME.I NEVER ASKED HIM WHAT WAS WRONG WITH MY LUNGS THAT HE HAD TO OPERATE.IF POSSIBLE I WOULD TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WITH HIM AS I AM STARTING TO HAVE PROBLEMS WITH OXYGEN LEVELS , ALSO DO I HAVE COBD OR IS IT SOMETHING ELSE . 408-714-8580. I WOULD RECOMMEND DR STEWART TO
About Dr. Robert Stewart, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659350668
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Valley Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College
- University Of Illinois
