Overview

Dr. Robert Stevenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Community Health.



Dr. Stevenson works at Henry Community Health in New Castle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.