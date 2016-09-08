Dr. Robert Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stevens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Center Surgeons & Assoc. LLC401 Meridian St N Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3213
-
2
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC1041 Balch Rd Ste 110, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 705-3937
-
3
Surgery Center of Huntsville721 Madison St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 705-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
Do recommend Dr. Stephens! Over the past ten years he has seemed thorough in his examinations, caring in his demeanor, accurate in predicting future problems, effective in treatment provided, and spot-on in recommendations of doctors in two related specialties who provided effective treatment as recommended by Dr. Stephens.
About Dr. Robert Stevens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1689659294
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.