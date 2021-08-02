See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Robert Stettler, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Stettler, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Stettler works at Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 212, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado
    2055 N High St Ste 230, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Advanced Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cordocentesis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr. Stettler deserves 100+ stars. Dr. Stettler was my Doctor 27 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas. He was my primary Doctor throughout all 4 my pregnancies. Dr. Stettler is the BEST in his field (along with Dr. Howard and Dr. Tabor). Dr. Stettler is extremely thorough and very informative about your care as a patient. Yes, he can be a little rough around the edges sometimes but I promise you it's for your own good. If I had to go through another pregnancy, I without any doubt would choose Dr. Stettler to be my Ob/Gyn again. When my twins died in August 1994, he was the Doctor that delivered my twin girls, even though he wasn't on call that night. Dr. Stettler was kind and compassionate during that very difficult time. My daughter Lauren and son Khristian are grown and doing well, thanks to the exceptional care I received from Dr. Stettler and his colleagues. Thank you so very much Dr. Stettler for the exceptional care you gave me during all 4 of my pregnancies.
    Deborah J. Stokes (Deegan) — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Stettler, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396707501
    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
