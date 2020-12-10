Dr. Robert Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH.
Locations
Robert Stern MD29101 Health Campus Dr, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 925-4679
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stern removed my cataracts. I had excellent outcomes. The office is friendly yet professional and thorough. I also received excellent care and treatment at The Cleveland Eye and Laser surgery center.
About Dr. Robert Stern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Millard Gates Hosp-Suny At Buffalo
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.