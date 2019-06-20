See All Ophthalmologists in Farrell, PA
Dr. Robert Stein, DO

Ophthalmology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Robert Stein, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farrell, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.

Dr. Stein works at UPMC Magee Womens Specialty Services in Farrell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Ophthalmology Associates
    350 Sharon New Castle Rd, Farrell, PA 16121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 979-4008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Chorioretinal Scars
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2019
    most competent ophthalmologist in the shenango valley and brookfield area
    — Jun 20, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Stein, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427091685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Stein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at UPMC Magee Womens Specialty Services in Farrell, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    Dr. Stein has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.