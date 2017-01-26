Dr. Robert Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stein, MD
Dr. Robert Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
University Ophthalmology Associates Limited1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2734
University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd9711 Skokie Blvd Ste C, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 677-8989
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have kept Dr. Stein as my opthalmologist through many insurance changes, as his care is invaluable to me. I have glaucoma and it runs in my family. When my 12 year old son's eye pressure tested high at the optometrist's office he saw us right away and put our minds at ease once he performed his examination. His office is a busy one, however, he does not rush me through my appointment, communicates clearly, is professional, knowledgeable and kind, too. Highly recommended.
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1174675862
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.