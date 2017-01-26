Overview

Dr. Robert Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.