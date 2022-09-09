Dr. Robert Steer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Steer, MD
Dr. Robert Steer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
John S Salaki MD PA60 Franklin St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 993-1919
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4838
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Steer was the best choice to deliver my baby boy. His practice feels so incredibly personal and he guided us with such kindness every step of the way. My pregnancy and birth experiences were really wonderful and I attribute this to working with him. Thank you Dr. Steer!
About Dr. Robert Steer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Steer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Steer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steer.
