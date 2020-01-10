Dr. Robert Steadham II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steadham II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Steadham II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Steadham II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Steadham II works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 310-1859
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He spends time with you and listens to what you have to say. He is willing to discuss options that may help your condition. He also explains the condition very well. Office staff is also friendly and helpful
About Dr. Robert Steadham II, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114144920
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steadham II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steadham II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steadham II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steadham II works at
Dr. Steadham II has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steadham II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steadham II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steadham II.
