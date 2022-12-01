Dr. Stchur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Stchur, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stchur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Stchur works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Center1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 629-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedic Center350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr Stchur and he explained in detail the damage to my rotator cuff, my options and he did not try to push me into any procedure. I was thinking of getting a second opinion but I have decided to have Dr Stchur perform my shoulder surgery once I'm ready. There's no substitute for experience and Dr Stchur does more than anyone!
About Dr. Robert Stchur, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306844618
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopedic Institute
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stchur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stchur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stchur has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stchur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Stchur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stchur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stchur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stchur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.