Overview

Dr. Robert Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Starr works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.