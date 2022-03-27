Overview

Dr. Robert Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Starr works at Robert G Starr, MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Optic Neuritis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.