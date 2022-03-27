Dr. Robert Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Robert G. Starr M.d. Inc.7677 Center Ave Ste 204, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 893-7576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Starr is a terrific eye specialist! I came to him for new lenses for my glasses after cataract surgery. He was very gentle examining my eyes. He made very precise markings on my old lenses so that the new lenses would be exact. The cost was affordable for me, retired on a teachers pension. He is kind, personable (has a very good sense of humor) and very professional. Also, his receptionist could not be nicer! I highly recommend Dr. Starr!!
About Dr. Robert Starr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Optic Neuritis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Starr speaks Spanish.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
