Dr. Robert Stark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Stark works at Texas Health Family Care in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.