Dr. Robert Standring, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Standring, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC17940 Farmington Rd Ste 120, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 569-5985
Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants21603 E 11 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 569-5985Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (734) 246-0619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2688Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 7 2799 W Grand Blvd # K-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 556-8736
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Dr Standring made me feel at ease with his friendly demeanor and professionalism. My procedure went well with minimal recovery. My breathing is better and no sinus issues so far! The office staff was very nice as well. I would highly recommend him for your ENT procedures.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Henry Ford Hosp & Chldns Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
