Dr. Robert Stagliano, DO

Dr. Robert Stagliano, DO

Family Medicine
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Stagliano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Collingswood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Stagliano works at Robert Stagliano, D.O. in Collingswood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Stagliano, D.O.
    600 Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 854-1050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Robert Stagliano, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1134158108
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Stagliano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stagliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stagliano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stagliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stagliano works at Robert Stagliano, D.O. in Collingswood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stagliano’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stagliano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stagliano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stagliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stagliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.