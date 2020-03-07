Dr. Robert Staffen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Staffen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Staffen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Locations
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Latrobe, PA5832 State Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-5034
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Staffen is very knowledgeable, kind, relaxed, and takes the time to explain and answer questions that you may have. He has been my cardiologist for over 5 years and is excellent and very experienced.
About Dr. Robert Staffen, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669441762
Education & Certifications
- Ms Hershey Med Center
- Ms Hershey Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease
