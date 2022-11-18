Dr. Robert Stachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stachler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stachler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Stachler ENT33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 240, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-9653Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Stachler 10 stars if it were an option. He is hands down the most caring physician I have ever met. I was referred to him by a good friend for my neck and throat pain. Whilst at his office, Dr. Stachler and I started talking about my teenage son, who had a jaw tumor on his left side. The impending surgery involved the removal of most of his left jaw, a transplant from his leg, the loss of his teeth, and an endlessly long recovery. Even though my son was not his patient, Dr. Stachler – the caring human being that he is – sensed my distress, and advised me to get a second opinion from an esteemed colleague. After I agreed, he personally contacted the specialist in Ann Arbor to speed up the process. Thanks to Dr. Stachler’s dedication, my son' surgery in AA was far less traumatic and saved his teeth and mental health. Not only did Dr. Stachler save my son’s face, but he also eased our family’s emotional struggles. We are so blessed to be among his patients.
About Dr. Robert Stachler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134169014
Education & Certifications
- The Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati General Surgery Residency
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
