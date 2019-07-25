Dr. Robert Stabile, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stabile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stabile, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Stabile, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Nassau University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6703Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Guida Savino Gigante & Sica MDs373 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Stabile for over 5 years. I would only recommend him as my go-to podiatrist. 5 stars across the board and My feet look incredible after undergoing bunion surgery.
About Dr. Robert Stabile, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023205341
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stabile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stabile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stabile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stabile.
