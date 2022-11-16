Overview

Dr. Robert Squatrito, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Squatrito works at Virginia Oncology Associates Lake Wright in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.