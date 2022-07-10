Overview

Dr. Robert Spruill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spruill works at Kirk Clinic in Moultrie, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.