Dr. Robert Springer III, MD
Dr. Robert Springer III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Robert E. Springer III M.d. P.c50 Executive Park South NE Ste 5012, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 920-6201
Executive Park Dentistry P.c.17 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 920-6201
When I first moved to Atlanta, I bounced around a few doctors not being overly impressed with the care management I received for my chronic condition or health in general. That is, until I found Dr. Springer. Dr. Springer, his office and his team (Natalee is AMAZING!) are like a breath of fresh air in a world full of "Next" waiting rooms. You are treated like a human with care for your personal wellbeing, above and beyond just the medical care and checked boxes. I have since been a loyal patient for almost 15 years and have no plans on ever changing.
About Dr. Robert Springer III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306850987
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Springer III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.