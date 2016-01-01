Dr. Robert Sprecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sprecher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sprecher, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sprecher, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033139480
Education & Certifications
- Texas Childrens Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Shands Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprecher has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprecher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprecher.
