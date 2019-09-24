Dr. Robert Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Spinner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Spinner works at
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinner?
Dr. Spinner performed selective peripheral denervation surgery on me. The surgery successfully treated my symptoms. He is an amazing surgeon and I couldn't be happier! He is a wonderful person and I enjoyed interacting with him throughout the entire process.
About Dr. Robert Spinner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043298540
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC|Peripheral Nerve
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spinner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinner works at
Dr. Spinner has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.