Overview

Dr. Robert Spies, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Spies works at Novant Health Matthews Children's Clinic in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.