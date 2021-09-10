Overview

Dr. Robert Spiera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Spiera works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Wegener's Granulomatosis and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

