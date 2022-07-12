Dr. Robert Sparks, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sparks, DMD
Dr. Robert Sparks, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Kathleen Dental Care7255 Kathleen Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810 Directions (863) 252-5893Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Everyone was very friendly and professional. No wait time to be seen,
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sparks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
