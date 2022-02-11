Overview

Dr. Robert Sparks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Sparks works at SPARKS CLINIC in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.