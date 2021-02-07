Dr. Spadafora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Spadafora, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Spadafora, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Spadafora works at
Locations
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr spadafora is very kind and observant. He listened to my concerns and incorporated my ideas into a treatment plan. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Spadafora, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spadafora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spadafora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spadafora has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spadafora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadafora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadafora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spadafora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spadafora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.