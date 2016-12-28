See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.

Dr. Southmayd works at Big Valley Obgyn Medical Center Inc. in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Big Valley Obgyn Medical Center Inc.
    420 W Acacia St Ste 11, Stockton, CA 95203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 948-4098
  2. 2
    California Urgent Care Center
    4707 Greenleaf Ct Ste B, Modesto, CA 95356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 846-0725
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    A&g Health Care Service A Professional Corporation
    2101 Geer Rd Ste 111, Turlock, CA 95382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 656-7100

  • Dameron Hospital

Urine Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Urine Pregnancy Test
Syphilis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 28, 2016
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Southmayd to my family and friends. This is the doctor who literally saved my life. I had an ectopic pregnancy and was basically bleeding to death. The moment I met him I knew that he was knowledgable and an expert about what he was talking about. He explain the procedure that he was going to do in a way that I understood it. I am grateful for this doctor because he pushed for me to have the surgery the next day. I am recovery well now. Dr. Southmayd savedmy life
    Demetria A. Rooks in Stockton, CA — Dec 28, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982700969
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southmayd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Southmayd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Southmayd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Southmayd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southmayd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Southmayd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Southmayd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

