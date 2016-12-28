Overview

Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.



Dr. Southmayd works at Big Valley Obgyn Medical Center Inc. in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.