Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD
Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sorrentino works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Center 15th Street937 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Brugada Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bundle Branch Block
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Sinus Syncope
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Complete Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Holter Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat ICD Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Implantable Loop Recorder
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intraoperative Electrophysiologic Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Premature Beats
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinoatrial Node Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sinus Arrhythmia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Transient Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vasovagal Attack
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorrentino?
My Augusta hospital stay bright Dr Sorrentino into my world. I appreciate the time he took explaining my condition and his proposal as to solutions. Comes Across as incredibly well educated and prepared to help me.
About Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1174634760
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorrentino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorrentino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorrentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorrentino works at
Dr. Sorrentino has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorrentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorrentino speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrentino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.