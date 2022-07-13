Overview

Dr. Robert Sorrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Sorrell works at Alabama Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.