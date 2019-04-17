See All Psychiatrists in McKinleyville, CA
Dr. Robert Soper, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Soper, MD

Psychiatry
2 (43)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Soper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinleyville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Sutter Coast Hospital.

Dr. Soper works at Family Psychiatry in McKinleyville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soper Family Psychiatry Medical Group
    1836 Central Ave Ste A, McKinleyville, CA 95519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 445-4705
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mad River Community Hospital
  • Sutter Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soper?

    Apr 17, 2019
    Don't believe any of the negative reviews. Dr. Soper and his staff(All new people since many of these reviews were posted) have been MORE than helpful in helping to treat my dibilitating OCD, Depression and anxiety. They are always so kind and understanding, even when I come in loudly jumping, tapping and compulsing in the waiting room. The doctor has been willing to try various meds and ideas that no other practitioner I had dealt with. I had previously went to County Mental health for years
    — Apr 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Soper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Soper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soper to family and friends

    Dr. Soper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Soper, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Soper, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215065362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Soper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soper works at Family Psychiatry in McKinleyville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soper’s profile.

    Dr. Soper has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Soper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Soper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.