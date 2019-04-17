Dr. Robert Soper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Soper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Soper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinleyville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Soper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Soper Family Psychiatry Medical Group1836 Central Ave Ste A, McKinleyville, CA 95519 Directions (707) 445-4705Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soper?
Don't believe any of the negative reviews. Dr. Soper and his staff(All new people since many of these reviews were posted) have been MORE than helpful in helping to treat my dibilitating OCD, Depression and anxiety. They are always so kind and understanding, even when I come in loudly jumping, tapping and compulsing in the waiting room. The doctor has been willing to try various meds and ideas that no other practitioner I had dealt with. I had previously went to County Mental health for years
About Dr. Robert Soper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215065362
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Univ of WI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soper works at
Dr. Soper has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soper speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Soper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.