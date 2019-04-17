Overview

Dr. Robert Soper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinleyville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Soper works at Family Psychiatry in McKinleyville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.