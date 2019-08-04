Dr. Robert Sonntag, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonntag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sonntag, DDS
Dr. Robert Sonntag, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Robert F Sonntag & Patrick T Ruth4400 FASHION SQUARE BLVD, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 372-0994
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Sonnatag has been our Dentist for years. When I started going to him in 1984 I was fearful of Dentists because of 2 BAD experiences as a child. Before the first appointment was over I was at ease. Our daughters who are now adults often speak of how nice everyone was in His office.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144295098
