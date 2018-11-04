Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
Aurora BayCare Medical Center2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8230
Aurora Medical Center3003 University Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-3187
Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers - Hearing Center BayCare Clinic5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (920) 288-8230
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
We couldn’t have asked for a better doctor when my daughter, age 21, got diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Dr Sonnenburg is wonderful!
About Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Sonnenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonnenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonnenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenburg.
