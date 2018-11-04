See All Otolaryngologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.

Dr. Sonnenburg works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI and Two Rivers, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora BayCare Medical Center
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8230
  2. 2
    Aurora Medical Center
    3003 University Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 735-3187
  3. 3
    Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers - Hearing Center BayCare Clinic
    5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
  • Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972588176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonnenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonnenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

