Overview

Dr. Robert Sommer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sommer works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.