Dr. Robert Sommer, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Sommer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Sommer works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Migraine
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Obesity
Wheezing
Acidosis
Aneurysm
Angina
Bedsores
Cough
Dry Skin
Fever
Headache
Hernia
Insomnia
Rash
Syncope
Tinnitus
Vertigo
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Sommer is absolutely amazing. His education and experience is second to none but it does not stop there. Dr. Sommer is a gentleman and has an incredible bedside manner. I am always quite hesitant to trust others. However, I had no problem trusting Dr. Sommer. He saved my life and was so caring and patient with me. Barbara his nurse practitioner is also brilliant. I was blown away with her in depth knowledge and experience. She helped me every step of the way and was so responsive. I could not have asked for a better team to take care of me. I feel so lucky to be a patient of Dr. Sommer.
    Siobhan — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Sommer, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316954514
    Education & Certifications

    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sommer’s profile.

    Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

