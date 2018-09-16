Dr. Robert Somer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Somer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Somer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Caring, patient, and funny. Treated me like I was family. I am forever grateful to Dr. Somer.
About Dr. Robert Somer, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285725267
- Temple University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Somer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Somer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Somer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somer has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somer.
