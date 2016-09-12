Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Michaels Hospital
Locations
Robert E. Solomon, D.P.M.131 Columbia Tpke Ste 2B, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 377-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is friendly and professional. They are very helpful. Dr. Solomon was gentle and listened to me. I felt I was in good hands. Very smart and thoughtful. He diagnosed me and was treated for my foot problem. I recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1366438442
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
