Overview

Dr. Robert Solomon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.