Dr. Robert Sollitto, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
32 years of experience
Dr. Robert Sollitto, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sollitto works at Voorhees Surgical Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Voorhees Surgery Center LLC
    2 Van Buren Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 770-0800

Skin Ulcer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis

Skin Ulcer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Geisinger Health Plan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2017
    The Doctor remove a basal cell carcinoma from my nose. Stitched up beautiful. Good followup and stitch removal. Doctor was attentive, good natured and caring.
    O. S. in Vineland, NJ — Jan 04, 2017
    Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1740237627
    UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Dr. Sollitto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sollitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sollitto works at Voorhees Surgical Center in Voorhees, NJ.

    Dr. Sollitto has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollitto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sollitto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sollitto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

