Dr. Sokolic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Sokolic, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sokolic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI.

Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5391Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sokolic, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokolic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sokolic has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokolic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.