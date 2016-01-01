Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is a dermatologist in Weston, FL. Dr. Snyder completed a residency at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO. He currently practices at Dermatology Consultants and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Snyder is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Cnsltnts2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (561) 802-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Snyder, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Memorial Hospital West
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Herpes and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
