Dr. Robert Snyder, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is a dermatologist in Weston, FL. Dr. Snyder completed a residency at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO. He currently practices at Dermatology Consultants and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Snyder is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Cnsltnts
    2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 802-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Robert Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1447200845
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Internship
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Herpes and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.