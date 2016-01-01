Dr. Robert Snyder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snyder, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Snyder, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
-
1
Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 330-2135Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
South Florida Wound Care Group7301 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 953-6807
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
About Dr. Robert Snyder, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043397722
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.