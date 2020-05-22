Dr. Robert Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snow, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Snow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Snow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery55 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snow?
Dr Snow Thank you saving my mobility and my life. I wa paralyzed from the NECK down After emergency surgery on a Saturday morning at 8 AM it took Dr. Snow three hours and when I awaken from recovery I had mobility again. Thank you so much Dr. Snow. FIVE STARS
About Dr. Robert Snow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679675300
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.