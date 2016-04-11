Overview

Dr. Robert Snitzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Snitzer works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.