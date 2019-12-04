Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
Cardiac Surgery Specialists4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 540, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Smith Listens and is truthful. Dr Smith Has a great support staff that works for him. It's a win,win with this group.
About Dr. Robert Smith, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1972718633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
