Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mills River, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Smith works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.