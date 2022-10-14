Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Finger Lake Family Care in Canandaigua, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.