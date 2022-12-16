Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Smith works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.