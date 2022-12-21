Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Warrenton, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.